Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Street Properties worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $73,429.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667 in the last three months.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

