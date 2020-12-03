Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $356,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 696.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 96,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,689,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.05. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

