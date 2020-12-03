Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $349,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of MarineMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $7,165,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $6,092,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 931.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 155,597 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $2,824,000.

MarineMax stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $690.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $153,334.68. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $156,759.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,852 shares of company stock worth $1,669,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

