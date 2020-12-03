Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Allakos were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 84.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allakos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Allakos by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allakos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allakos by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

