Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Primerica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.72. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

