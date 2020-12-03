Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $419,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $1,652,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,362.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $19,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 470,676 shares of company stock worth $35,061,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $80.70 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

