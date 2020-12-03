Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $384,000 Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.