Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $374,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

