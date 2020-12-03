Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $350,000 Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $448.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.66. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.