Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,420 shares of company stock worth $854,603. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEB stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

