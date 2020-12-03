Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.62.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -307.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average is $143.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $18,463,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $28,933.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,811 shares of company stock worth $34,761,981 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

