Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 5,200 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 122.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 253.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.