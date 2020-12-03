Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

