Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,200 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Foundation by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM opened at $18.53 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $826.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In other news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

