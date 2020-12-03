Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $159,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.