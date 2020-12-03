Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEOG opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

