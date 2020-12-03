Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,711 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 82,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $737.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNDA. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

