ValuEngine Upgrades People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Sell

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 398.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,163,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 930,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after purchasing an additional 736,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.