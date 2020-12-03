ValuEngine Upgrades NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to “Hold”

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NS. Bank of America initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also: Market Timing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.