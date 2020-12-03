ValuEngine Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Strong Sell

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

NYSE LEN opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,929,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Lennar by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

