US Bancorp DE Sells 7,984 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

