US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,832,000 after purchasing an additional 225,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 134,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

