US Bancorp DE Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Capital One Financial cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE:CLR opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.