US Bancorp DE Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.
In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CLR opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.45.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Continental Resources Company Profile
Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.
