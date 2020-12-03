US Bancorp DE Has $731,000 Holdings in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,803,674 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of PolyMet Mining worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 36.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60,148 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $3.45 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

