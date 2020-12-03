US Bancorp DE Has $681,000 Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

