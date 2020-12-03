US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 143.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $110.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

