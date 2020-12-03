US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

POR opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

