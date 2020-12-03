Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Sells $260,550.00 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $732.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

