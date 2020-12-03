United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 337,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.