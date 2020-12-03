Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $117.98 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $124.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,188 shares of company stock worth $3,999,716. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

