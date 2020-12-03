TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss Sells 15,344 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $639,691.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 542,751 shares in the company, valued at $22,627,289.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 56,476 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $2,382,157.68.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,590 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $623,755.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00.

TPI Composites stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

