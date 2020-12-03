Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) CEO Sells $688,616.05 in Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alessandro Bogliolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at $119,580,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $86,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after acquiring an additional 665,593 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after acquiring an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

