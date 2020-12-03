Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 92,330 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of The Michaels Companies worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

