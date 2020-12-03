Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 85,115 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.28% of Redwood Trust worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

