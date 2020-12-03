Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 641 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 314,091 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

