Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,380 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Ingevity worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ingevity by 49.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

