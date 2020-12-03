Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 21,570 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after buying an additional 642,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after buying an additional 384,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after buying an additional 230,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after buying an additional 358,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $80.48 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.