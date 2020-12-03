Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MTS Systems were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in MTS Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,241 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.