Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 704.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,283,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

NYSE W opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.18. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,646,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $28,518,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,521 shares of company stock valued at $137,182,745. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

