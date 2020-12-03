Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 245.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Incyte were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 55.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

