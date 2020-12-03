Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graco were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,106,571. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

