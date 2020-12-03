Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Power Integrations by 41.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 93.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 714.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Power Integrations by 93.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,087 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

