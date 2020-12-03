Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,393,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 296,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 295,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 140,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

