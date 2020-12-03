Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,139,000 after purchasing an additional 837,752 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,588 shares of company stock valued at $14,573,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

CDNS stock opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.