Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.46 Million Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NYSE HYT opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

