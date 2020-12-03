Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,908 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

CFG opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

