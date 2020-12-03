Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 294.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $53,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $862.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.59. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $88.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

