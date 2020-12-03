Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PTC were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

PTC stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

