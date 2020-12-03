Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Masonite International worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.