Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 48.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $108,176,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 138.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $828.17.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,131 shares of company stock valued at $65,705,933. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $920.88 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $974.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.19.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

